State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) shares traded down 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.58 and last traded at $62.40, 4,049,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,992,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on State Street from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on State Street from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

Get State Street alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,896 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,406,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.