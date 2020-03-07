SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $71,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

SIVB traded down $10.62 on Friday, hitting $174.44. 967,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,393. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $169.24 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.11.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total transaction of $44,636.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,877.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $1,228,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,094. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

