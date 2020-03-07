S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&W Seed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. National Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price (up from $4.60) on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,999. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $97.19 million, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $3.13.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 20.25%. On average, research analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other S&W Seed news, insider Mfp Partners Lp purchased 22,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $66,186.45. Insiders have bought 28,030 shares of company stock worth $82,914 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in S&W Seed by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in S&W Seed by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 407,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,246,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 43,297 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

