Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Shares Down 6.9%

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) dropped 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $19.20, approximately 770,220 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 837,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.43.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is 64.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 81.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

