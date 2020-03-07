Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 116,264 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Texas Instruments worth $113,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 766.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $3,959,886.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 129,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,437,928.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,370,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,071,092. The firm has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.57 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.27.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

