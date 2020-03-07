The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,802,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,906 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of The Coca-Cola worth $155,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KO. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 22,351,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,418,053. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $243.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.83%.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

