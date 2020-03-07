THIRD Centy BAN/SH (OTCBB:TDCB) Announces Earnings Results

THIRD Centy BAN/SH (OTCBB:TDCB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.

THIRD Centy BAN/SH has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Third Century Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mutual Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Indiana. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; mortgage loans, such as mutual and conventional mortgage loans, and home financing programs; and commercial loans, including real estate, construction, development, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as other lending services.

