Toro (NYSE:TTC) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.33-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6-3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion.Toro also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.33-3.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NYSE:TTC opened at $75.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. Toro has a 52-week low of $64.42 and a 52-week high of $84.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $767.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.32 million. Toro had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. Toro’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Toro will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

