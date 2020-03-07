Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.33-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.36. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $3.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.Toro also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.33-3.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $75.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average of $77.16. Toro has a 52-week low of $64.42 and a 52-week high of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $767.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toro will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Toro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.00.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

