Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.75 EPS

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.75), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tribune Publishing had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. Tribune Publishing updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Tribune Publishing stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Tribune Publishing has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tribune Publishing in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

