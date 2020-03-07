TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $461.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.18 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 4.69%. TTEC updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.03-2.10 EPS.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $40.77 on Friday. TTEC has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $50.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. TTEC’s payout ratio is 33.86%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,071,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $109,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,571,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

