UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Schneider Electric (EPA:SU)

Schneider Electric (EPA:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €95.57 ($111.13).

Schneider Electric stock traded down €6.12 ($7.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €90.28 ($104.98). The stock had a trading volume of 3,102,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($88.77). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.60.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

