UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Announces Earnings Results

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $50.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.00 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 9.96%.

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $379.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.51. UFP Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $52.59.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

