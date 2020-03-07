Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Position Increased by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,275 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 0.12% of Under Armour worth $11,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,635,000 after acquiring an additional 515,462 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 14.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 32,613 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Under Armour by 57.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 390,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 142,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Under Armour by 25.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 900,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 183,360 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE UAA traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,600,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,747,988. Under Armour Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from to in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.