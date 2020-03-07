Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $35,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,106,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $200,039,000 after purchasing an additional 81,365 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 685,375 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $123,909,000 after purchasing an additional 116,601 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 657,679 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $118,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,869 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,503,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.09. 4,643,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.88 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.45.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.