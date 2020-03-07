United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Acquired by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in United Technologies were worth $23,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UTX. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 785,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,565,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 118,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

UTX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,567,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,996. The stock has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.56. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $120.00 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTX. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

