UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.9% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $53,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $283.87. 5,361,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,714,560. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $287.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 28.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

