Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 400 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in 3M were worth $18,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,465,075,000 after purchasing an additional 134,874 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after purchasing an additional 207,380 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,168,000 after purchasing an additional 108,982 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $543,008,000 after buying an additional 260,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,828,000 after buying an additional 61,622 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.65. 7,153,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,190. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. 3M Co has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

