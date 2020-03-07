Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 700 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,144,979,000 after purchasing an additional 551,966 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,425,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $952,584,000 after acquiring an additional 123,774 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,429,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,450,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after acquiring an additional 51,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,482,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,084,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Shares of TXN traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.16. 6,370,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,071,092. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.57 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $973,502.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,031.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

