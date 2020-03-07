Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 900 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Paypal were worth $24,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 107,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 44,793 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.97.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.89. 8,504,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,152,820. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $124.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.