Utah Retirement Systems Acquires Shares of 255,426 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 255,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,326,227,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,698,203,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,890,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,424,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

TFC stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,965,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,369. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.09. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

