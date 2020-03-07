Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.8% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chevron were worth $43,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.69.

Shares of CVX traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,861,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,286,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $90.11 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.76 and its 200 day moving average is $115.71. The firm has a market cap of $182.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

