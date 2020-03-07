Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.7% of Utah Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $39,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.68. 48,421,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,150,244. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.41.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

