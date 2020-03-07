Utah Retirement Systems Buys 100 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,756,000 after acquiring an additional 22,272 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 16,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,103,000 after acquiring an additional 49,494 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,158,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,843. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $292.53 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $422.34 and its 200 day moving average is $396.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total transaction of $2,831,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

