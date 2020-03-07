Utah Retirement Systems Buys 1,000 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.82. 12,660,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,885,638. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

