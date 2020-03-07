Utah Retirement Systems Buys 1,300 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $17,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 15,483,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085,015. The firm has a market cap of $78.33 billion, a PE ratio of -58.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $38.57 and a one year high of $57.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average of $46.42.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.29.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.