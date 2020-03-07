Utah Retirement Systems Buys 4,300 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,121 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $26,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 519,231 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $77,075,000 after purchasing an additional 123,548 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com stock traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.08. 9,755,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,337,727. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.44 billion, a PE ratio of 820.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.97.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $1,724,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,040 shares of company stock worth $76,647,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

