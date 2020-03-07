Utah Retirement Systems Buys 5,300 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.0% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in AT&T were worth $54,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.27% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $37.03. 48,871,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,631,436. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a market cap of $266.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

