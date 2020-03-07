Utah Retirement Systems Buys 900 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,403 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 0.8% of Utah Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $45,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 851,724.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after purchasing an additional 425,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2,476.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 335,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $62,846,000. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cfra raised their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Edward Jones cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.35.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $6.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.51. 7,399,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,921,743. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.07%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

