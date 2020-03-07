Utah Retirement Systems Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $4.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.22. 31,518,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,466,916. The company has a market capitalization of $96.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,441 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $740,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,343 shares of company stock worth $4,346,447. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

