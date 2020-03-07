Utah Retirement Systems Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.6% of Utah Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $36,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,782,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,981.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after acquiring an additional 987,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,983,000 after purchasing an additional 553,279 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.26. 6,739,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,579,588. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.51. The company has a market cap of $191.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

