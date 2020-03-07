Utah Retirement Systems Grows Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $29,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,595,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,864 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $868,534,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $748,553,000 after purchasing an additional 81,561 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,986,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,050,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $459,509,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Cfra raised their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $99.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,842,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,963. The firm has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.18. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $82.77 and a 1 year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

