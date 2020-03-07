Utah Retirement Systems Grows Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,646 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.74. 10,647,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,231,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $72.36 and a 12-month high of $92.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.84.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,805.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 549,885 shares of company stock valued at $49,333,226. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

