Utah Retirement Systems Has $14.14 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,865,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $689,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,042,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,499,235 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $139,307,000 after acquiring an additional 37,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on TJX Companies from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

NYSE TJX traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,401,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,584,654. The company has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.12. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

