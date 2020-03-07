Utah Retirement Systems Has $14.16 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.15. 3,137,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,539. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $148.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ADP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

