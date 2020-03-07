Utah Retirement Systems Has $14.61 Million Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Anthem were worth $14,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Anthem by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,237,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,687,000 after buying an additional 902,478 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,621,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,213,000 after buying an additional 340,886 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,028,000 after buying an additional 322,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 583,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,033,000 after acquiring an additional 219,977 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.46.

ANTM traded down $4.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.19. 3,414,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,509. Anthem Inc has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The company has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.79.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

