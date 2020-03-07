Utah Retirement Systems Has $14.94 Million Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Mondelez International by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Mondelez International by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.66. 9,777,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,884,552. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.47.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.