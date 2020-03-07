Utah Retirement Systems Has $15.93 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,922 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Express were worth $15,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 140,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,514,000 after buying an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 64,621 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 18,176 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its stake in American Express by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 988,827 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $123,099,000 after purchasing an additional 103,360 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in American Express by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 652,912 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $81,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in American Express by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,205,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $150,021,000 after purchasing an additional 159,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.24. 9,897,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054,429. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.47. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

