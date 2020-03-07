Utah Retirement Systems Has $16.19 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,134 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

NYSE:USB traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.45. 14,127,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,375,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $41.40 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $55.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.