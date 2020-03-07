Utah Retirement Systems Has $26.19 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,317 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after acquiring an additional 342,849 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $617,960,000 after purchasing an additional 57,433 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $249,294,000 after purchasing an additional 137,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,292,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $304,015,000 after purchasing an additional 139,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.16.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $7.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.04. 12,811,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,975,796. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $316.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,530. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.