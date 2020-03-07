Utah Retirement Systems Has $27.58 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Amgen were worth $27,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 20.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $244,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 3.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 36,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 27,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.82.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $210.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,071,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.61. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

