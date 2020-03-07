Utah Retirement Systems Has $31.86 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,087 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Walmart were worth $31,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,802,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,836,486. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.45 and a 200 day moving average of $117.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $328.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.00%.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.