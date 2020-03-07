Utah Retirement Systems Has $38.66 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 859,633 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 0.7% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Comcast were worth $38,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,829,745,000 after buying an additional 2,234,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,904,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $985,053,000 after purchasing an additional 281,206 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,703,000 after purchasing an additional 317,246 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $726,936,000 after purchasing an additional 951,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,419,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $603,496,000 after purchasing an additional 228,250 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 31,267,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,298,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $185.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.