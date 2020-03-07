Utah Retirement Systems Has $40.50 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.7% of Utah Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $40,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

KO traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 22,351,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,418,053. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $243.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average is $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.83%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

