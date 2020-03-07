Utah Retirement Systems Has $41.60 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,061,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.7% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $41,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 35,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 70,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.02. 38,833,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,664,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.30. The company has a market cap of $196.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

