Utah Retirement Systems Has $56.39 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.0% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $56,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 87,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 165,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 94,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.69. 55,615,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,300,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $47.20 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.46.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

