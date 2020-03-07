Utah Retirement Systems Increases Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,006 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Adobe were worth $30,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $14.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $336.77. 5,605,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.79 and its 200 day moving average is $311.61. The firm has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $249.10 and a 1 year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target (up from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.48.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.