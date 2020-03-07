Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 1,100 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $25,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,596,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,130. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

