Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 300 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Tower were worth $21,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock worth $1,579,766. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.08.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,693,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,962. The stock has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $180.44 and a one year high of $258.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.26.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

