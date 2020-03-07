Utah Retirement Systems Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $16,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,328,462,000 after buying an additional 11,738,423 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,546,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,860,549,000 after buying an additional 3,461,019 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $331,899,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $233,313,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth approximately $196,841,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,042,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,976. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.41. The stock has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.28, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $104.73 and a 52-week high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.